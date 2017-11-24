Drugs paid for part-timer’s holiday bonanza for family

A PART-TIME shop assistant is accused of spending £200,000 on luxury holidays with her husband, thanks to a family-run cocaine-trafficking racket.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Colleen Campbell, 33, who was employed for clothes store Matalan, was said to rely on state benefits.

But a jury was told how Colleen, and husband Thomas, enjoyed extravagant trips to Gran Canaria, Mallorca, Mexico, Egypt and Bulgaria.

Thomas, also 33, claimed to be a personal trainer. But he was pictured during his holidays “carrying a bit of weight”, the court heard.

In December 2013, the couple travelled in “premium seats” to Cancan, in Mexico, for a 10-day, £10,000 holiday, with their children, staying at the five-star Hard Rock Hotel.

The Manchester family enjoyed luxury accommodation, including a Jacuzzi and 24-hour room service, as well as an X-box gaming console, and the entire trip was paid for in cash.

The pair are accused of laundering drug money, so they could keep living the “high life”, as well as recruiting members of their family, including both mothers, to help “wash” the money.

Between 2012 and 2016, Colleen put down cash deposits on luxury BMWs, Audis and Mercedes, using monthly instalments to pay for each one, before upgrading to a better model.

Prosecutor Henry Blackshaw said: “This couple are a big fish in a medium pond, living well off the back of criminality.

“They are charged with being involved in criminal property, using the cash and being able to spend it in legitimate ways.

“Together, the family connections contributed to the way that Thomas and Colleen were living. They benefited from extreme profit off the back of illegal drug-dealing.”

He added: “Thomas Campbell and his wife participated in living the high life. They were spending very extravagantly on holidays, on cars, and on house renovations, which did not fit in with their legitimate income of a few thousand pounds.”

Theresa Bowden, 59, Colleen’s mother, and Lynn Campbell, 60, Thomas’ mother, are also accused of laundering the money.

Both Lynn and Theresa often joined them on these trips, again paying in cash at travel agents across Manchester.

A jury was told that both sides of the family had links to family members, who had been convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Campbell’s brother, Lee, and his cousin, Stephen Campbell, have both been convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine.