More druggies than alkies now, and more for rehab?

COCAINE is taking over from alcohol as the addiction most people in Spain seek help in quitting, and that could, possibly, negate the Podemus party’s call for cannabis to made legal.

The Observatorio Proyecto Hombre report suggests that the number of cocaine addicts entering rehab (34.3%) now exceeds the number of alcoholics soliciting treatment (31%) for the first time in the organisation’s history.

Yet just five years ago, alcoholics represented 41% of rehab patients.

There are multiple reasons to explain the rise of cocaine addiction, including the increase in production of the white powder throughout Europe, the end of the financial crisis and the normalisation of its consumption in daily life.

The study also smashes the long-held theory that cocaine is a high-class drug. “Cocaine is consumed by all social classes,” said Felix Rueda, of Proyecto Hombre.

“People who go into rehab could be a member of your own family, or even the next-door neighbour.”

According to the latest profile studies, most cocaine-users are men in their mid-30s, with stable family backgrounds, a basic education and a job.

They work in areas such as the food and beverage industry, surveillance and special care, along with jobs which demand long hours, and a high level of concentration.

Contrary to other drugs, such as alcohol or heroin, cocaine addiction is not accompanied by instability in personal life.

That reinforces the idea of its use as a party drug, rather than a way out. And this could explain why almost 50% of addicts are aged under 30.

The “normal” appearance of users makes it more difficult to detect their addiction and help them.