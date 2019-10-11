Drug-traffickers imprisoned, despite saving Guardia men
A FOUR-MAN team of drug-traffickers, who rescued three chasing Guardia Civil officers after they had fallen overboard from their patrol boat when their vessels collided, have been locked up without bail.
A Torremolinos court ordered that the men, accused of a crime against public health, belonging to a criminal group and of causing damages and injuries, be held indefinitely ahead of their trial.
After the collision, off the coast of Mijas, the patrol boat was out of control and began circling, almost crashing into the other craft.
The crew of a Malaga Air Unit helicopter, following the chase, ordered the smugglers to help the trio. And, following the unwritten laws of the seas, they came to the agents’ rescue.
No one was harmed, but the four traffickers were arrested after authorities recovered more than 80 bundles of hashish, weighing more than three tonnes. The fact that they rescued the policemen did not help their cause!
