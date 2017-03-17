VIEW WHOLE
Drug-smuggler held

Local 12NATIONAL Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old

man for drug-smuggling at Fuerteventura airport.

The man, initials RFM, was transporting 454gms of cocaine in his body, hidden in 40 capsules.

During an interrogation, he said he had come to the island for a holiday. But he no information about his hotel arrangements, which left officers suspicious.

He was taken to Puerto del Rosario hospital, where X-rays confirmed that he had ingested 40 plastic capsules, which were recovered and tested positive for cocaine.

