Drug-smuggler Acourt lived a life of luxury… until police caught him

JAMIE Acourt, one of five men arrested for the murder of Stephen Lawrence 25 years ago, whose charges were eventually dropped, hid from Britain’s drug police for two years in Barcelona’s swanky Diagonal Mar district, before his arrest last December.

Acourt fled to Marbella from the UK in 2016, after a £4m drug bust by police, who caught a gang moving cannabis from London to the North.

He then settled in Barcelona, where, before his capture, the 43-year-old rented a luxury, £2,550-a-month pad. But he and flatmate Michael Lloyd, a fellow fugitive and drug-smuggler, left it “trashed”, thanks to their carefree lifestyle of parties and pretty women.

“I’d see the men ­coming back from shopping trips with bags of expensive clothes,” said a neighbour. “The women would often turn up in taxis, and leave after a few hours.”

“When the men were arrested, the apartment was full of designer stuff. There were also protein powders and steroids, and even a safe, which they bought after they moved in. But all that was left in it were a few coins.”

Another neighbour said: “The owner was mortified when he found out who had rented it. He had no idea.”

The £720,000 flat-owner, whose name was not revealed, said he had to refurbish the apartment completely because it was a filthy mess, with rubbish strewn everywhere.

Police officers, tipped off about Acourt’s fitness obsession last year, posed as bodybuilders and arrested him at a Barcelona gym.

Acourt, of Bexley, South-East London, admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and was jailed for nine years at Kingston Crown Court last December.

A Spanish-based National Crime Agency officer told the Sunday People: “We came close to catching him a few times before we did, and we linked him to another drugs case in Barcelona. He’s got contacts on the south coast of Spain.”

Lloyd, 31, was given a seven-year prison sentence at Birmingham Crown Court last November after admitting he attempted to import cocaine into the UK.

The arrests were the culmination of a 2½-year probe by a specialist Spanish team, working with the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Officers in the Madrid-based “international ­fugitives’ unit” have arrested more than 20 people, wanted by the UK, since the start of last year.