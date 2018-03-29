Drug-friendly mob stop cops’ bid to nab driver

THE arrest of a drug-trafficker was prevented on Sunday by more than 200 people, who swarmed police officers after their high-speed chase.

The suspect fled, leaving his vehicle, and, with it, 510kgs of hashish, in La Linea de la Concepcion, on Spain’s frontier with Gibraltar.

National Police officers attempted to hunt him down in the San Bernardo neighbourhood, but they were confronted by a wave of at least 200 residents. And a so-called hit-man drove into the side of a police car, turning it over.

The cops were forced to fire shots into the air to disperse the crowds, who attempted to assault the police, but the suspect escaped.

According to police notes, he left his SUV on Calle Ubrique de La Linea after a high-speed chase, in which he rammed several parked cars. And a so-called hit-man failed to prevent a cop car from following the driver when his own vehicle turned over.

The Campo de Gibraltar has received a spate of new security measures recently, in a bid to crack down on an increase of drug crimes.

La Linea de la Concepcion, in particular, has been described as being over-run by drug gangs, with locals and police in the area demanding robust action.

It is believed that as many as 3,000 people in the town work for crime bosses, and the demands follow the actions of 20 masked thugs, who stormed a hospital and rescued their alleged trafficker boss, who was under arrest there.

Last year alone, in La Linea, there was a 300% increase in cocaine seizures, as well as a 45% surge in hashish being found.

The Spanish Government has been forced to tackle the problem by drafting in extra police, or run the risk of the area being “taken over” by drug lords.

In fact, Spain’s police union has compared the area to Columbia, under Pablo Escobar.

Under the new plan, the additional officers, sent to back up the Guardia Civil’s Rapid Response Group recently, will remain, while Customs authorities will receive more cops to help “take apart the economic network” of drug traffickers.

Meanwhile, Spain will work with Morocco more closely to bring down the volume of hashish being smuggled into the Strait of Gibraltar.

A Royal Decree to ban the narco boats, favoured by traffickers, will also be ready in weeks, according to Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido. “They will be confiscated wherever they are,” he insisted, during a meeting with La Línea locals.

Policia Local, Guardia Civil and Customs Control will be granted “permanent reinforcements” in the most dangerous areas, like La Linea.

But Zoido would not state the exact number of new officers, because he did not want to “tip off” the gangs.

He added: “It is a complex situation. Security is vital and the message is very clear. The rule of law is in force in all of Andalucia, to reinstate peaceful coexistence.”

The region will also receive 56m euros to help fund social programmes, such as employment initiatives, school canteens, educational infrastructure and three health centres.

It is hoped this will help deter would-be gang recruits from a career in crime, and Junta boss Susana Díaz is confident the new plan will control the problem.

“When individuals take on the state, the state always wins,” she warned. “And when all the administrations work as one, the people always win.”