Drug-dealer arrested again

NATIONAL Police arrested a man on Tuesday in Santa Cruz, La Palma, for drug-trafficking and drug-dealing.

He was already familiar to the officers, because he has an existing police record involving similar crimes.

The 41-year-old was surprised by the officers, who intervened immediately after they had witnessed a drugs’ transaction on a busy street in the Island’s capital.

Police searched him and found 14 cocaine wraps, each bag weighing 0.5gms and ready for distribution.

They also found 120 euros in his possession, which were his takings from previous deals.

At the time of his arrest, the man, who is now awaiting a court appearance for sentencing, was accompanied by his former girlfriend, who, recently, had taken out an injunction on him for domestic violence.