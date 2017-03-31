Drug baron is sent down for 18 years

BRITISH drug baron Paul Monk, head of a 35m-euro empire and said to be a “career criminal”, has been jailed for 18 years at the Old Bailey after disappearing to Spain for two years.

The 56-year-old, formerly of Romford, Essex, was captured by Spanish police, who searched a house in Javea, near Alicante, last April.

They discovered piles of cash hidden in pot plants, plus paperwork outlining his vast, illicit operations. A fake passport and an imitation gun were also said to be found.

The Met Police said Monk, through his drugs network, conspired to import 997kg of cocaine into the UK, having evaded justice for years.

He admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between January 2014 and April 2015, and was also given a four-year sentence, to run concurrently, for supplying cocaine in Cockfosters, north London, in May 2013.

Monk slipped abroad in December 2013, despite being required to stay in the UK as part of a nine-year prison sentence for importing cannabis in 2007.

A European Arrest warrant was issued for him in May 2014, and, after being captured by Spanish police, he was brought back a year later to the UK.

Detective Sergeant David Williams said: “Monk is a career criminal, who showed a disregard for the laws of UK after he fled to Spain in 2013 to escape justice.

“He obtained false identity documents to evade authorities, while continuing to run an international drug-supply network from his home in Spain.”

Following his arrest, expert analysis by Met detectives revealed the large scale of Monk’s drug-trafficking network, and the huge sums of money he was receiving for the illegal importation of cocaine to the UK.

“This evidence has proved crucial in establishing the pivotal role Monk played in the network,” said DS Williams.

“He has been sentenced to a lengthy period in custody, and I would like to thank the Guardia Civil for their co-operation in the investigation that secured this conviction.”