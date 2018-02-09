How to drive safely in winter.

THERE are many winter lovers who like visiting cities during cold periods, or participating in snow sports.

One must admit that it is not the same visiting, for instance, Sierra Nevada covered by snow, adding an extra attraction to these magical mountains, than without it.

But if you go driving, this can be harrowing, especially where blizzard and icy conditions crop up, seemingly, out of nowhere. If, after all, you decide to drive, there are some recommendations to take into account:

Check the weather before you go

If the weather is freezing, warm up the car before you drive it. If the forecast looks unpredictable, wait out the storm, if possible. But if you must travel, make sure you share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave.

If you become stranded in an unfamiliar area, do not leave your car. Place reflective triangles in front of, and behind, the car, and make sure the exhaust pipe is not blocked by snow, mud or any other object.

Prepare your car for winter

Besides checking the weather, it’s important to have a mechanic check the condition of the following vehicle systems before heading out on the road: ignition, brakes, wiring, hoses and fan belts, spark plugs, air, fuel and emissions filters, distributor, battery, tyre wear and air pressure, and antifreeze level.

Know what to do to avoid a crash

Sometimes, water or ice on the road can surprise drivers, even with little-to-no precipitation. So, if you don´t want to be surprised, and end up in a crash, here are some tips:

Never mix radial tyres with other types of tyre

If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather

Do not use cruise control in wintry conditions

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Increase the distance between you and the car ahead

If possible, don’t stop when going uphill

Keep your gas tank at least half-full

Don’t leave home without these

In an emergency situation, there are a few things that you should have with you at all times, such as a properly-inflated spare tyre, wheel wrench and tripod jack, shovel, jump-leads, tyre chains, tool kit, flashlight and extra batteries, reflective triangles, first-aid kit, ice scraper, non-perishable, high-energy foods, blankets and gloves.

