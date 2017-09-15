Drinkers’ terrorist scare is unfounded

PEOPLE enjoying a drink outside a Spanish nightspot feared they had been targeted by terrorists when a car careered off the road and ploughed into them.

The incident, which happened in the southern city of Huelva, followed last month’s tragedy, when 13 people were killed as a van rammed into crowds in Barcelona. A terrorist cell was responsible for the attack, in the Las Ramblas area.

On this occasion, though, terrorists were definitely not involved, and there were no fatalities. But two men, 18 and 31, were taken to hospital with injuries, and authorities said several people suffered panic attacks.

The driver is believed by police to have driven his car into the pedestrians to avenge a fight he’d had.

Enrique Gavino, Huelva City Council’s Citizen Security chief, said: “People suffered panic attacks because they understood that there was a vehicle involved, and we are in a sensitive situation.”

A video, recorded by a witness, shows the black car in the middle of the street after the incident.

People gathered around it and began throwing chairs and other furniture at the driver, before dragging him out of the vehicle. He is then seen trying to make a run for it.

Police officers arrested the man, but gave no further details on the charges he faces, or even his name.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old was killed in Alicante, and two other teenagers were injured when a drunk-driver, who tested positive for both drugs and alcohol, crashed into them. The two youngsters were taken to hospital.