Drink-drug flight mother sent to jail for 15 months
A DRUNKEN British mother was jailed for 15 months after screaming “you can’t f****** stop me”, and for exposing herself, on her birthday flight to Fuerteventura from Manchester, where she lives.
Natasha Allen, 30, said to have been “out of control” on the journey, and was also described as “loutish and self-indulgent”, forced the plane, carrying 200 people, to land in Faro, Portugal, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The holiday-maker had been travelling with two mates on 12th September last year before she began abusing cabin crew. Staff on the now-defunct Thomas Cook service saw Allen produce a bottle of vodka, half of which she had already drunk in the departure lounge.
She began trying to buy soft-fruit drinks J20s to mix with her spirit, before workers confiscated her alcohol and asked for her passport details.
While the drunken traveller was in the toilet, staff allegedly searched her bags for her passport, before she returned and labelled one a “f****** thief”.
Evidently, she also accused staff of spilling a drink on her jogging bottoms, which she pulled down in front of the other passengers.
The court heard that Allen had said: “I have had my children taken off me so I will swear if I want to. You can’t f****** stop me.”
She eventually returned to her seat, before the pilot had already decided to land the plane in Portugal.
She was dragged off the aircraft by Portuguese police, before being summoned to Manchester Crown Court.
Judge Hilary Manley said Allen had reached the “end of the line” and added that she was also under the influence of “cannabis”.
