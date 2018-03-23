Dr Alban is the latest Hard Rock headliner

HARD Rock Hotel Tenerife has revealed that Dr Alban, Sweden’s “It’s My Life” singer and DJ, will be the guest star at its monthly “Children of the 80’s” party next month.

It takes place on Saturday, 7th April, at the hotel’s lagoon-side, outdoor concert area, and Dr Alban will headline the Eighties’ extravaganza.

It features dazzling entertainers, dancers and illuminations, along with DJ trio Dream Team Reload and local band Puretas Party, who are also part of the line-up.

Dr Alban, a Stockholm-based artist, who has sold an estimated 16 million records, worldwide, is most famous for his 1992 international hit “It’s My Life”, which reached No.2 in the UK charts.

The song, from the album “One Love”, is still a dance-floor favourite, and acknowledged as being a stand-out dance tune of the early Nineties.

Follow-up singles also placed high in the charts across Europe, including “One Love”, “No Coke” and “Sing Hallelujah”.

More recently, Dr Alban has featured on the Sash! single “Colour The World”. He has also released a single, “I Love the 90’s”, with Haddaway, the Nineties’ popstar, and a fellow headline artist at Children of the 80’s.

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s “Children of the 80’s” is one of most popular monthly events (fortnightly in July and August) in the Canary Islands, with hotel guests, Island visitors and locals.

They flock to the hotel’s outdoor concert area, to dress up in costumes, and reminisce over music from the past.

Subsequent “Children of the 80’s” events will take place on 12th May, 16th June, 14th July, 28 July, 11th August, 25th August, 8th September, 13th October and 10th November.

And the 2018 finale, on 8th December, will be extra-special, because it marks the second anniversary of Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s 80s themed night.