Down-to-earth flight travellers so relieved

PASSENGERS travelling from Barcelona to Tenerife North Airport with Vueling last Saturday night took days to recover from shock.

The pilot had to abort landing when a sudden wind began to blow across the runway, with gusts, seemingly, appearing from nowhere.

One passenger, a Tenerife woman named Bergoña, said she saw the runway lights through a window, and realised the plane was swaying from left to right as the pilot tried to get into the correct landing position.

She added that many passengers were clinging on to their seats until, suddenly, the engines went into full power and the plane began to climb back up.

Once the plane was stabilised, the captain told his 240 passengers that he took that decision because of strong crosswinds on the landing path.

The control tower confirmed with the captain that all the previous flights had landed normally, when weather conditions were normal, so the pilot went ahead with a second attempt to land the plane.

The plane was silent, a complete hush, with nobody saying a word, although some people even prayed to themselves as the pilot repositioned the plane, which began to move from side to side again.

By this time, the passengers had become extremely nervous,with some even crying. But after what seemed an eternity, the plane touched down at 11pm, half-an-hour later than the scheduled arrival time, although the landing was extremely abrupt.

But passengers were overjoyed to get off the flight, which, said many, was “a nightmare” from start to finish, with constant turbulence throughout the journey.

But, thanks to the quick-thinking pilot, and in-flight technology, they landed safely, and a disaster was avoided.