Donkey gives birth, in house driveway!

A DONKEY stunned a family living in the New Forest by wandering up their driveway and giving birth to a foal, right outside their kitchen window.

Martin Sampson, 41, of Brockenhurst, Hampshire, said it was “incredible” when a pregnant mother arrived on his drive, along with six other donkeys, who hovered around outside.

The pregnant donkey, known as “Jenny”, went into labour outside his home, and, within 30 minutes, had given birth to her foal, alongside his car.

After two hours of struggling, the foal took her first steps and left the driveway, along with mum and the rest of the group.

Neighbours recalled seeing another donkey being born at the very same spot 10 years ago, and they believe it could be the same one, returning to give birth herself.

Mr Sampson said: “My five-year-old daughter, Ellie, who spotted what was happening, noticed that the donkey was pregnant.

“There were five or six other donkeys hanging around outside the driveway, as if they were checking to make sure it was a safe place to give birth.

“When we saw that she was going into labour, we left some food outside for her, to provide energy. But she wasn’t in any pain during the birth.

“Afterwards, some of the other donkeys began wailing very loudly. We think they were trying to warn other animals that there had been a birth here.”

He added: “Watching the baby try to walk was incredible. After two hours of trying to get up and falling over, she was finally able to walk, and the mother took her up the road to graze.”

Ponies, donkeys and cattle are allowed to roam freely in the New Forest, because more than 6,000 animals are owned by New Forest commoners, who have grazing rights.

Donkeys prefer to be around trees, hedges and bushes, and they visit built-up areas to feed. They can even communicate with each other through voice, which can reach up to two miles.