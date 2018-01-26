Our dogs need homes!

Accion del Sol news

WE have more than 200 dogs at the refuge, from the municipalities of Arona, Granadilla, Guia de Isora and Candalaria, all looking for new, loving homes.

Many of the dogs arrive in extremely-bad condition, and without microchips, so we are unable to contact their owners. Please do think carefully before taking on a pet; not everyone is in the possition to adopt a dog, but we are always looking for afternoon dog-walkers, to exercise some of the many dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol