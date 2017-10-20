Dog of the week – Smudge

SMUDGE is a four- year-old little guy of really good character; he is simply adorable.

Through no fault of his own, he finds himself up for adoption, and we would like to make sure that, this time, he is for keeps. Can you give Smudge a loving home? Call Sue on 629 388102 for more information. Adopt – don’t buy!

Thank you, Amanda’s Bar

We had a great afternoon last Saturday at Amanda’s Bar in Torviscas, raising over 1000 euros to finance the vet care of our animals. Hosted by Derrick Lynes, entertainment was provided by Suzy q, Didi, Justin Quinn, Lisa Makk, Emma Blacka, Mighty Wads, Zoe Leigh Jackson, Jon G and Michelle Minty.

Everyone had a blast. Thank you to Sean King and the management at Amanda’s, to Siobhan and all her volunteers at the nearby Live Arico charity shop, and to all who supported and donated. Until next time.

Showstoppers 2017

Yes, it’s almost that time again. Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you, with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible? Well, you will have to come and see on Monday, 30th October at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos from 7pm – save the date.

Tickets are already on sale from all three Live Arico charity shops, or from the Cultural Centre reception. You can also book online at www.arona.org or call Sue on 629 388102. The proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl). Don’t miss it!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

