Dog of the week – Shaggy !

Live Arico news

LOOK at this cutie, rescued at two months old after being thrown into the sea at Los Abrigos; yes, you read that right! He is now a small four-month-old, and needs his own home.

For more info, or to arrange a meeting, please call Elaine on 678 015653. Remember, every dog bred or bought takes away a rescue-dog´s chance of a permanent home. Adopt, don’t shop!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

Tweets by live_arico

http://www.livearico.com