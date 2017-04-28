VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Dog of the week – Shaggy !

Live Arico news

LOOK at this cutie, rescued at two months old after being thrown into the sea at Los Abrigos; yes, you read that right! He is now a small four-month-old, and needs his own home.

For more info, or to arrange a meeting, please call Elaine on 678 015653. Remember, every dog bred or bought takes away a rescue-dog´s chance of a permanent home. Adopt, don’t shop!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day  (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

http://www.livearico.com

 

 

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=35729

Posted by on Apr 28 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites