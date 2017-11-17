Dog of the week – Puppy

Live Arico news

PUPPY is a year-old, little guy of really good character; he is simply adorable.

Through no fault of his own, he finds himself up for adoption, and we would like to make sure that, this time, he is for keeps. Can you give Puppy a loving home? Call Sue on 629 388102 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!

2018 calendars

Once again, we are rather proud of them. They cost just five euros, and are on sale now in our charity shops. 100% of the profits go directly to the doggies, many of whom feature in the calendar. Get yours today; it’s the ideal Xmas gift.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

