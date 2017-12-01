Dog of the week – Pincho

Live Arico news

PINCHO is a three-year-old small male, in need of a home. He has been with us a while, and we don’t understand why he hasn’t been snapped up. Can you give him a home this Christmas? Call Sue on 629 388102 for more information; adopt, don’t buy!

2018 calendars are in stock!

Once again, we are rather proud of them. They cost just five euros, and are on sale now in our charity shops, with 100% of the profits going directly to the doggies, many of whom feature in the calendar. Get yours today; the ideal Xmas gift.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

