Dog of the week – Patty

Live Arico news

LOOK at this cutie! He isn’t perfect; part of one of his back legs is missing, so he is a bit wobbly, but he is a beautiful pooch. He is small, so would suit an apartment; really, he just needs some love.

Can you give him some happiness? Please call Sue on 629 388102 for more information, and to arrange a meeting or no-obligation trial. Adopt, don’t shop, is always the best policy!

Thank you, Destiny’s

We had a superb afternoon at Destiny’s, despite the very high temperatures, raising 430 euros which is very much needed. Derrick Lynes hosted the entertainment which was performed by Suzy q, Jacquie Peters, Jon G, Trent Walking, Showwaddys, Debbie Diamond, Chrissy Dean, Paul Monroe and Leslie Preslie.

Some great raffle prizes were on offer, including vouchers from La Bruschetta Restaurant, Guachito Pizzeria and Tenerife Excursions 4 U. Many, many thanks to the owners and staff of this great little bar, as well as everyone who came and supported us.

Upcoming events

On Friday, 15th September we are back at the Top Square, San Blas, Golf del Sur. It’s been a while, so we will be going all out to make it a belter! Line-up to come, as we have only just arranged it, but, as always, it will be hosted by Suzy q and feature Colin Steven’s Comedy Drag Show, plus much more. See you there from 8pm.

On Sunday, 24th September we have been invited onto the Mustcat, privately chartered by the Globe Bar, Costa del Silencio. Come and join us for a three-hour sunset trip, leaving Las Galletas port at 6pm.

The price is just 35 euros, which includes paella and unlimited drinks. Call Sue on 629 388102 for your tickets, but be quick; we sold out last time.

Showstoppers 2017

Yes, it’s almost that time again. Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible? Well, you will have to come and see on Monday, 30th October at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos from 7pm – save the date.

Tickets are already on sale from all three Live Arico charity shops, or from the Cultural Centre reception. You can also book online at www.arona.org or call Sue on 629 388102. The proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl). Don’t miss it!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.