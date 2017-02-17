Dog of the week – Pat!

Live Arico news

PAT is a small, four-year-old male dog. He is well behaved and, through no fault of his own, is looking for a new home. Can you give him love for the rest of his life? For more information call Sue on 629 388102.

Helping Hands and Live Arico join forces

Many thanks to all who supported and assisted at last Sunday’s fundraiser at Clouseau’s, Palm Mar, where a great afternoon was had by all.

The weather didn’t do us any favours, but the sun came out and brought the crowds with it. We enjoyed fine entertainment, hosted by Derek Lynes.

Storm Duo opened the day, followed by Scott Bateman, Chrissie Dean, Jon-Paul and Carol Parker, Rick Porter, Soni Farrell, Hayley Butler, Simon Roberts and Uproar.

Thanks guys. You were all amazing. Prizes were donated by Music Hall Tavern, Poochies Pet Hotel, Cindy Howells and Sharon Edens, to name but a few.

Finally, thank you to Ang for letting us use her bar, and Vicki Lynes for the tombola. We raised 400 euros to help the animals injured in a recent house fire, and Helping Hands donated 500 euros to the family, to make repairs and to replace lost items.

All-in-all, a good day’s work. Thank you, once again, to all involved.

Live Arico Shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open Monday-Saturday (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-4pm), Sunday (10-3pm)

Don’t throw things away!

Call us on 629 388102, and we’ll sell your unwanted items to help the dogs.