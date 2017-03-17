Dog of the week – Pat!

Live Arico news

PAT is a four-year-old male with a deformed back leg, but this doesn’t stop him getting about. He gets on with other dogs and is a really good boy. Can you give him the perfect home for the rest of his life? For more information call Sue on 629 388102.

Dog-fighting-ring fundraiser

As you will have read, a dog-fighting ring in Guimar was busted recently; the story made world news and rocked the island, as the sinister truth emerged. Many, many dogs were rescued and placed around the island in various refuges, and Live Arico have four of them.

We are holding a benefit afternoon to raise funds for their care, so come and join us at Amanda’s Bar, San Eugenio, this Saturday (18th) from 2pm. It will be hosted by Derek Lynes, and feature entertainers Aidy Evans, Lee St Lawrence, Michaela, Shaun King, Charlie Hodge, Stuart Beagley, Dominic James, Rachael Natalie and more. There will be a charity raffle and some great auction items. Come and see us.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

Don’t throw things away; we can sell them to help the dogs!

Call Steve on 634 819410.

