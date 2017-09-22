Dog of the week – Noa

Live Arico news

NOA is six years old, and has been with us for too long. She is medium-sized and well behaved, and really deserves to be out of the refuge.

Please call Sue on 629 388102 for more information, and to arrange a meeting or no-obligation trial. Adopt don’t shop, is always the best policy!

Thank you, San Blas

Last Friday, (15th September), we had a fabulous night at Top Square, San Blas, Golf del Sur, raising over 500 euros! Suzy q hosted the night, introducing kennel volunteers Jota, Andrea and Lisa, who showed their amazing, musical talents.

Thanks also to Robbie Dominic, who sang everyone’s favourites, and had the square rocking. For helping on the night, we thank Becky, Tammi, Derrick and Vicki Lynes, and Esther Cushway.

And for fabulous raffle prizes, a big shout-out to The Waterfall, Rendezvous, Arcadia, Claire the Groomer, Ferdiesa Insurance, Care Bear Nannies, Sunshine TV and Jack Hardman. Lastly, if you came, supported and donated, we love you all. Until next time.

This Sunday (24th September), we have been invited onto the Mustcat on a private charter by the Globe Bar, Costa del Silencio. Come and join us for a three-hour sunset trip, leaving Las Galletas port at 6pm. The price is 35 euros, which includes paella and unlimited drinks. Call Sue on 629 388102 for your tickets, but be quick, because we are almost sold out!

Showstoppers 2017

Yes, it’s almost that time again. Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you, with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible? Well, you will have to come and see on Monday, 30th October at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos from 7pm – save the date.

Tickets are already on sale from all three Live Arico charity shops, or from the Cultural Centre reception. You can also book online at www.arona.org or call Sue on 629 388102. The proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl). Don’t miss it!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.