Dog of the Week -Nalu!

Live Arico news

CHECK out Nalu; isn’t he just gorgeous? He is a really good dog, friendly and playful, yet he is always overlooked. We don’t know why. Can you give him the chance of a perfect home for the rest of his life? For more information call Sue on 629 388102.

Fund-raising afternoon

This will be held at Yates, Starco, Las Americas, on Saturday,15th April. It will be hosted by Derrick Lynes, and feature entertainment which will be confirmed next week.

As it is Easter Saturday, we will be having an Easter-egg hunt for the kids, as well as a charity raffle and tombola. Come on down and get the party started.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410, we can sell it to help the dogs.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

http://twitter.com/live_arico

http://www.livearico.com