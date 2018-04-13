Dog of the week – Moore

MOORE is a small dog who was abandoned on the road-side. He is so very sweet, and really needs a family who won’t let him down. Could that be you? Send a WhatsApp to Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!

Our special-needs animals

From time to time, we accept animals in terrible states of health. We never give up hope, but that ethos comes with a hefty price tag. We are holding a fundraiser at Amanda’s Bar, Torviscas, on Saturday, 14th April; please support our event, so that we can continue to help the helpless.

Come and enjoy the island’s finest cabaret acts, including Kerry Railton, Justin Shaun, Chris James, Steve Sainte, the Silhouettes, Fleetwood Mac tribute, the Mighty Wadds, Storm duo, Paul Monroe and the Tenerife Commitments.What a line up, and all hosted and compered by Derrick Lynes. Buy a raffle ticket or two, and have a bash on the tombola. See you there.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

