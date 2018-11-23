VIEW WHOLE
Dog of the week – Max!

Live Arico news

HI. My name is Max and I’m a Beagle. I’m about eight years old, very sweet and very calm – and I love children.

I am used to having dog friends too, and being surrounded by cats. I really don’t understand why my previous family abandoned me. Please give me the chance to prove how gorgeous I am, and become your new, forever friend.

Dog-walking club
Every Saturday, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow, from 9am-1pm. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

