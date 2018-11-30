Dog of the week – Marrow

Live Arico news

MARROW is only around four years old, and is a San Bernardo mix. He is full of love, and ready to bring you a lot of joy.

He loves all people and children, and playing with balls. He’s been waiting for a home for too long, so please save him from a life in a cold kennel.

Calendar now on sale

The 2019 Live Arico calendar is on sale for five euros at both charity shops, Iceland, Las Chafiras, Brewers Droop, Champions Bar, Yates Bar, from the Dragalicious shows and at the shelter.

Dog-walking club

Every Saturday, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow, from 9am-1pm. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico