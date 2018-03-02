Dog of the week – Lucia!

Live Arico news

LUCIA is only six months old, and in need of a home. She is small, weighing just six kilos, and a beautiful girl.

Can you give her home, because she is too young to be in the refuge? Send a WhatsApp to Eugenio on 633 717480, for more information. Adopt, don’t buy.

Howlin’ at the Moon

With a name like that, we feel we just HAVE to hold a fundraiser at this great bar in San Eugenio. Come and join us next Saturday (10th March) from 2pm, for a great afternoon of entertainment hosted by Derrick Lynes, featuring Gordon King, Jacqui Peters, Rachael Natalie, Bobby A, Cy Benson, Hannah Kelly, Suzie Moore, Lisa Mack, Simon McIlroy, Joe Harriet and Sirus B.

Wow! What a line up. Add to that a charity raffle, good company and a great cause, we know that a belting afternoon is on the cards. Don’t miss it.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

Tweets by live_arico

http://www.livearico.com