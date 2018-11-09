Dog of the week – Lost!

LOST is a beautiful labrador-mix, and is around five years old. He is sharing his kennel with other, younger dogs, and is so well behaved and patient with them.

He loves to be surrounded by humans, being petted, and is such a sweet, friendly and lovely dog, He has never adapted to the dog shelter, and being there is difficlut for him.

He was found in Los Abrigos, a year ago, and urgently needs a home. Please help us to find someone who deserves him, and who he deserves to live with, for the rest of his life.

Dog-walking club

Every Saturday, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow, from 9am-1pm. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

