Dog of the week – Leon

Live Arico news

LEON is only five-months-old, and finds himself in need of a home; not the best start in life! Can you turn his life around? Send a WhatsApp to Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!

Suzy’s leaving party

Just WOW! Suzy’s leaving party turned into a carnival-type evening, as the

audience on the Top Square, San Blas, enjoyed fire dancers, belly dancers,

stilt walkers and fine singers last Saturday, raising over 1100 euros for the doggies.

Thank you to entertainers Natalia, Spencer Robson, Aidy Evans, Celine and Linda, Arthur Peterson, Gordon Slayney, Jo Cassidy and Colin Stevens. You were all amazing.

The raffle was packed with quality prizes from Claire the groomer, Magnums Bar, the Emerald Lounge, Old Fashioned 1986, The Great Wall of China, El Gringo, Arcadia, JRs, Country Kitchen, The Waterfall, The Palms Chippy, Horse Riding La Camella, Utopia Boat Party trips, Rendezvous @Winter Gardens, Tapas n Chill, Andy @ the Beauty Room, The Reef Fish n Chip Shop, Nutters San Blas, Bombay Babu La Tejita and Magek Spa Sandos Hotel.

Thank you all so much. And to everyone who came to wish farewell to Suzy, thank you, too. She was overwhelmed by the support shown.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us On Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

Tweets by live_arico

http://www.livearico.com