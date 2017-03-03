Dog of the week – Ko

Live Arico news

Ko is a two-year-old, male Shar Pei. Yes, pedigrees are abandoned too, sadly. He probably cost a small fortune, and now finds himself in the refuge.

Shar Peis need people who understand them. They are strong dogs, yet loyal and well-behaved in the right hands. Can you give him the perfect home for the rest of his life? For more information call Sue on 629 388102.

Fundraiser for the dogs rescued from the dog-fighting ring

As you will have read, a dog-fighting ring in Guimar was busted, recently. The story made world news and rocked the island as the sinister truth emerged.

Many dogs were rescued and placed in various refuges, and Live Arico have four of them. We are arranging a benefit afternoon to raise funds for their care, so come and join us at Amanda’s Bar, San Eugenio, on Saturday, 18th March from 2pm.

Hosted by Derek Lynes, and featuring the best of the island’s entertainers, the line-up will be announced next week. Hope you can make it.

We need raffle prizes!

Fundraising is an ongoing effort as we host regular benefit events to help finance the rescues that we make. We are always in need of raffle prizes, and, even better, auction items.

Do you have an unwanted gift: an unopened bottle of brandy or perfume, or a toiletry set? Anything. If it is new and unopened, we can use it. Please consider donating to us at any of our charity shops, or call Sue on 629 388102, and we can collect.

Businesses, could you donate a voucher for your restaurant or beauty salon, or an excursion? We will thank you publicly, to enhance your profile.

Please think about us. If we don’t have enough prizes we have to buy them, which defeats the object. Thank you so much.

Live Arico Shops: Charity-shop chic at its best

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm).

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-4pm), Sunday (10-3pm)

Don’t throw things away!

Call us on 629 388102, and we’ll sell your unwanted items to help the dogs.