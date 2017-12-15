Dog of the week – Hojito

HOJITO is a six-year-old male of fabulous temperament. He has sadly fallen victim to homelessness, due to the current problem of landlords not accepting pets in their properties.

If only they knew the massive problem this is causing the refuges. Please can you give Hojito a home in time for Christmas? He must be so sad, and wondering what has happened. Call Sue on 629 388102 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!!

2018 calendars

Once again, we are rather proud of them. Costing just five euros, they are on sale now in our charity shops, with 100% of the profits going directly to the doggies, many of whom feature in the calendar. Get yours today; the ideal Christmas gift.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

