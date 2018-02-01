Dog of the week – Dora

DORA is a young, 11-month-old female, and is, sadly, looking for her forever home. She is well behaved, and just needs her chance to shine.

Can you help her? Send a WhatsApp to Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!!

Come on down to Clouseau’s

Yes, we will be back fundraising at this great venue on Sunday, 11th February, from 2pm. Come and join in the fun! Hosted by Derrick Lynes, we have some excellent entertainment for you from Kerry Railton, John Ashford, Diane Bevan, Vivo, Sean King, Suzy Moore, Hayley Butler, Abba Fever and Gary Jay.

As always, we are looking for even more spectacular prizes for the raffle, so, if you can help us, please get in touch via our Facebook page, Live Arico PAWS – Arona Tenerife. Items/vouchers can, of course, be left in any of our charity shops. Thank you so much, and we hope to see you there.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

