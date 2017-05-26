Dog of the week – Brownie!

Live Arico news

LOOK at this wee man! He has been passed over time and time again, and we just don’t know why; he is well behaved, and cute as …

Can you give this young, male dog a chance? For more information, call Sue on 629 388102. Remember, every dog bred or bought takes away a rescue dog’s chance of a permanent home. Adopt, don’t shop!!

Open day at the refuge

On Saturday, 10th June we open our doors at the refuge! Come and meet our doggies, have a barbecue and a drink, and just enjoy the day. From 2pm, and including live entertainment, this is not one to be missed.

Our dogs are at the Esperanza del Sur refuge, just under the tunnel next to Parque de la Reina Karting track. Come and enjoy; you might just even find your forever, furry friend!

Come and walk the doggies

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410, we can sell them to help the dogs.

