Dog of the week – Canela

CANELA is a three-year-old, small female, in need of a home. She is beautiful, and waiting for you, right now. Why not come to meet her? Call Sue on 6293 88102 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!

2018 calendars

Once again, we are rather proud of them. They are just five euros, and on sale now in our charity shops, with 100% of the profits going directly to the doggies, many of whom feature in the calendar. Get yours today; the ideal Xmas gift.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

