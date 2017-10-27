Dog of the week – Cajal

Live Arico news

CAJAL is a five-year-old big man, and a very good boy indeed. He really is lovely. He has been with us for a while now, because the larger dogs, sadly, get overlooked.

You may think that if you are in an apartment you can’t have a larger-sized dog – not true, though, if you have time and energy for nice long walks. Can you give Cajal a loving home? Call Sue on 629 388102 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!

Showstoppers 2017

The time is now! Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible?

Well, you will have to come and see, but we have to tell you that no less than 33 young performers are in this year’s show, and it is simply awesome. We hope to see you on Monday, at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos, from 7pm.

Tickets are on sale from the Cultural Centre reception, today (Friday) and Monday until 2.30pm, or you can pay on the door. You can also book online at www.arona.org. Call Sue on 629 388102 for more information. Proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl) Don’t miss it!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.