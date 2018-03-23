Dog of the week – Cajal

CAJAL is sad. Why? His kennel-mate has been adopted, and, whilst this is great news, he is missing his friend.

In any case, it’s about time he had a home of his own. He is five years old, well behaved, medium-sized and adorable. Can you give him a home? Send a WhatsApp to Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy.

Thank you, Howlin’ at the Moon

We had a great afternoon, last Saturday, at this great San Eugenio bar, raising almost 1100 euros! Derrick Lynes hosted the entertainment, featuring Gordon King, Jacqui Peters, Rachael Natalie, Bobby A, Cy Benson, Hannah Kelly, Suzie Moore, Lisa Mack, Simon McIlroy, Joe Harriet, Sirus B and Luke Carey.

Special thanks to Suzie, who is leaving us, and has always supported Live Arico events. All the very best for the future, Suzie. Some great raffle prizes were donated by Admiral Insurance, Scotch Corner Bar, Billy’s Bar, Smiths Bistro, Mrs Dolittle the dog groomer, Poochies Pet Hotel, Cindy Howells Hairdresser, and Shazzarooski cup cakes.

We also had 50-euro donations from the Brewers Droop and supporter Jane Kelly. Vicki Lynes and friends looked after the tombola; it really was an amazing afternoon, and we are so happy and grateful to all the above, and everyone who came and supported the event. See you next time.

Thank you, Patricia Bate

Patricia has been running an exercise class through the winter on Los Cristianos beach, and collecting a euro from every person attending. This week, she handed over 100euros to Live Arico! Well done, Patricia, and all your generous ladies; we are very grateful.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

