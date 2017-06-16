Dog of the week – Bruno!

Live Arico news

Bruno was rescued as a two-month-old old puppy from near Amarilla Golf. He is now almost a year old, and still hoping for his forever home. He is big, and would suit a family with lots of outside space, but he is also a lovely, friendly dog.

Could you give this young lad a chance? For more information, call Sue on 629 388102. Remember, every dog bred or bought takes away a rescue dog´s chance of a permanent home. Adopt, don’t shop!!

Thanks to our amazing volunteers

Last Saturday, we opened our doors at the refuge to the public, and what a day we had! Our dogs are at the Esperanza del Sur refuge at Parque de la Reina, and we would like to thank Marisa Traen for allowing us to use her BBQ and bar area – we had a blast.

We have a great team of volunteer dog walkers who made the afternoon so special, and it was really good to be able to show everyone the extensive building work that we have done, to give our dogs a nice place to live as they wait for their forever homes. We made almost 700 euros, so, if you came and supported us, we thank you so much.

Next up, the Terrace Bar

Saturday, 8th July sees us at the Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, for an afternoon of music and fundraising. We will have more details next week, so watch this space.

Come and Walk the Doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us On Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

http://www.livearico.com