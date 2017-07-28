Dog of the week – Brownie

Live Arico news

YEP, it’s Brownie again. He is super cute and sweet, and only about 10kg, yet this young chap has been advertised time and time again. Last week´s “Dog of the Week” was adopted within days of being in this paper, which is awesome, but why not Brownie? Can you turn his luck around? Please call Elaine on 678 015653 for more information, and to arrange a meeting or no-obligation trial.

Upcoming summer events

On Sunday, 6th August we have not one, but two, events for you. In the afternoon we will be at Destiny’s Bar, near Starco Las Americas, for a summer fundraiser packed with the island’s finest entertainers. Line-up to follow.

In the evening, there will be a night-time sponsored dog walk – Bark at the Moon – setting off from San Blas sea-front path towards Amarilla Golf and back, a total of 8k by moonlight. Call Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information.

On Sunday, 13th August we are back at Clouseau’s, Palm Mar, for our regular fundraiser. Again, the best of entertainment for you, as well as a tombola and raffle. See you there, folks.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

http://www.livearico.com