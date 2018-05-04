VIEW WHOLE
Dog of the week – Brandon

Live Arico news

BRANDON came to us as a puppy, and is already a year old. We don’t want him to live his whole life in the refuge, so we need to get him into a loving home.

He is mixed-breed, with beautiful golden hair, bright eyes and a lovely personality. We are sure he will make a great family pet. Please, can you offer Brandon a home? Send a WhatsApp to Mark on 652 297853 for more information. Adopt, don’t buy!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day  (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com

 

 

 

 

