Dog of the week – Blackie

Live Arico news

BLACKIE is a 10-month-old Caniche (Canarian poodle) who was running in the road in Palm Mar. We believe he had been living with a vagrant, but, as he was unchipped and not well cared for, we decided to look for a better

home for him.

He is a lovely young pup, and deserves a nice life. Can you give Blackie a home? Please call Sue on 629 388102 for more information, and to arrange a meeting or no-obligation trial.

Thank you, The Globe Bar!

Kevin and Gary from The Globe Bar, Costa Silencio, chartered the Mustcat catamaran last Sunday, and very kindly turned it into a Live Arico fundraiser, by donating part of the ticket price to us, as well as holding a raffle on board.

A fantastic afternoon was had by all, with entertainment by Suzy q, Brendan Barrrie, Kirstie, Alfie and Spencer Robson. We raised 600 euros, for which we are very grateful. Massive thanks to all.

Upcoming summer events

Next Thursday (27th July) we are holding a summer dinner-dance at The Waterfall, Golf del Sur. Come and enjoy a fantastic meal, and entertainment by Jon Paul and Hayley Butler. Call Sue on 629 388102 for your tickets, which are strictly limited and priced at 25 euros.

On Sunday, 6th August we have not one, but two, events for you. In the afternoon we will be at Destiny’s Bar, near Starco Las Americas, for a summer fundraiser packed with the island’s finest entertainers. Line up to follow.

In the evening, there will be a night-time sponsored dog walk – Bark at the Moon – setting off from San Blas sea-front path towards Amarilla Golf and back, a total of 8k by moonlight. Call Eugenio on 633 717480 for more information.

On Sunday, 13th August we are back at Clouseau’s, Palm Mar, for our regular fundraiser. Again, the best of entertainment for you, as well as a tombola and raffle. See you there, folks.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

