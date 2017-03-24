Dog of the week – Barney

What can we say about Barney? He is a fabulous wee man, not even two years old, and he is a really good boy. Can you give him the perfect home for the rest of his life? For more information, call Sue on 629 388102.

Thank-you, Amandas Bar!

We had a fantastic afternoon at Amanda’s Bar, San Eugenio, last Saturday (18th March), where we raised funds for the care of the dogs rescued from the dog-fighting ring last month.

Host Derek Lynes and entertainers Aidy Evans, Rebecca Forrest,Willy Ray, Lee St Lawrence, Diane Bevan, Musical Time Machine and Stuart Beagley all did a sterling job, performing to a packed house.

A total of 1203 euros was raised which will go a long way, and all should be proud of themselves. Many thanks to the following for raffle-prize donations: Scotch Corner, San Eugenio; Tapas bar, La Salud, Adeje; Place 2B; Amber Rose Photography; Dream Excursions; Kimberley Holdsworth / Mrs Dolittle; Mike Lyall Signs & Wall Art; Cindy Howells; Sharon Edens; Yates Show Bar, Las Americas; Casa De Cupcakes; Jungle PT Studio and the Beauty Lounge, Golf del Sur.

We had great auction items, too, donated by Julieanne Laurens and Elaine Roberts, which further boosted the fund. Many thanks to Amanda’s Bar and Sean King for all their help, and also to Siobhan and the volunteers of the San Eugenio charity shop who worked so hard, as did Vicki Lynes on the tombola.

NEXT UP!

Yates Show Bar, Las Americas, on Saturday,15th April. Details to follow next week.

Come and walk the doggies

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480, and he will meet you there. Happy trails!!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410, we can sell it to help the dogs.

