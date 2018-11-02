Dog of the week

CHULA is nearly a year old. She was found, abandoned, in Vilaflor, and taken in by a family who owned a lot of farm animals.

She has got a hunter’s instinct, and could not stay in a place with chickens and ducks, so she now lives with two big softies in the refuge. She is full of love for the other dogs, and all the humans she meets.

She loves to play and be active, and would make a wonderful, family dog,

Chula has got still a full life-time to give, so please come to meet her.

Every Saturday, the dogs have a fabulous time with the walkers, and are looking forward to going out for a wander again tomorrow, from 9am-1pm. Please feel free to pop along, even if it’s just for a chat. If you have any questions, WhatsApp Oceana on 0033 659 242 572, for further details.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

