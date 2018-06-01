Dog of the week!

MEET Pippin! She is six weeks old, and the last from a litter of four. Her mother is a lovely podenco, and this tail-wagging, happy-go-lucky pup is in need of a loving family.

Tomorrow (2nd June) we are holding an event at The Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, to raise awareness of how many dogs develop cancer, and to help with their treatment. There will be a raffle, tombola and BBQ. Derrick Lynes will be hosting, and many acts will be performing. Join us there.

Also, this Sunday (3rd June), Bar Salud will be celebrating their two-year anniversary, and hosting a fund-raising event for us. It starts at 2pm.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Ring or Whatsapp 6592 42572, to make arrangements. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

