Dog of the week!

Live Arico news

KIKO hasn’t had the easiest start in life, but he is keen to show just how loving and affectionate he can truly be! He loves the outdoors, and nothing more than playing with a ball. This beautiful boy deserves a second chance, and a home for life. Could it be yours?

Upcoming event

On Saturday, 2nd June, we are holding an event at The Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, to raise awareness of how many dogs develop cancer, and to help with their treatment. There will be a raffle, tombola and BBQ. Derrick Lynes will be hosting, and many acts will be performing. Join us there.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm).

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com