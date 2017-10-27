Dodgy Los Cristianos bridge to be replaced

THE rusty old bridge, at the entrance to Los Cristianos on Avenida Chayofita, has been condemned. Plans are being made to replace it shortly because it does not meet European Community standards.

Despite Arona Council spending more than 600,000 euros on the out-of-date crossing years ago, the construction did not comply with any regulations, and safety conditions were not, apparently, considered.

Yet people with mobility problems, plus mums and dads with small children and prams, have a right to cross the dual-carriageway safely.

But there is no lighting, the steep ramps are unsafe and the bridge, basically, was designed poorly.

The Council says the replacement foot-bridge “will measure just 50 metres more each side, creating a pedestrian walkway integrated into the landscape”.

It will be accessible and illuminated, with a minimum increase in length, which, in total, will allow better access to schools, and sports centres in the area.

Even better news, for the Council anyway, is that it shouldn’t cost more than 750,000 euros to replace the current bridge, and it could be completed in a four-month period.