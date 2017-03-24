Doctor’s neglect cost star gymnast her leg

YOUNG, elite, Spanish gymnast Desirée Vila, who was heading for stardom with the Spanish team until she lost part of her right leg in 2015, is to receive damages of 2,154,685 million euros from Pedro Larrauri.

The Spanish trauma specialist, from the north-western Spanish city of Vigo, was found guilty of medical malpractice and sentenced to two years in prison.

He was also disbarred for four years from the medical profession after his negligence in a “flagrant and inexplicable way”.

Larrauri will also have to pay all legal fees … and any future expenses caused by his former patient’s disability.

The monetary compensation includes the price of a prosthetic leg, an “intelligent” knee costing over 1.1m euros.

The law firm representing Desirée called the ruling “historic.”

She was just 16 years old and about to reach the height of her career as an elite acrobatics’ gymnast when she suffered a fall during a training session on 26th February, 2015, at around 8.55pm.

In 2014 she had taken part in the World Championships, and was training to compete for a place in the Spanish team for the European Championships.

Judge Cristina Martínez Raposo agreed with the accusation’s claim that the doctor was negligent in a “flagrant and inexplicable way,” even though he was being kept appraised of his patient’s increasingly-alarming symptoms after she had been admitted into El Castro Medical Centre, where he worked.

Larrauri, said the judge in the ruling, showed “an absolute and stunning lack of concern about his patient’s fate”.

The traumatologist, who was at home, did not come in to see Desirée until 11am the next day. And, until 1st March, he failed to perform the early tests which would have revealed the injury to the patient’s popliteal artery.

This condition led to a blood clot in the artery, and to an irreversible ischemia ( an insufficient supply of blood to an organ), and the only heartbreaking solution was amputation of the leg above the kneecap.

Yet Desirée had complained continually about an acute pain which not even the painkillers could reduce, and that other health professionals at the centre were warning about the swelling around her leg, even as the latter grew increasingly cold.

The judge found that Larrauri committed a series of negligent acts between 26th February and 2nd March, when Desirée was transferred to a hospital to attempt an emergency surgery procedure to save her leg.

These included failure to perform the early CT scan, which would have detected the injury to the popliteal artery.

But even when the trauma doctor ordered the test and received the results, it was another 15 hours or more before Desirée was transferred to the hospital, where surgeons could no longer reverse the damage.