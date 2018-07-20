Disaster-building case is suspended

THE judge handling the April 2016 building-collapse case in Los Cristianos , when seven people lost their lives, has suspended the investigation, because the accusations cannot be addressed clearly.

Judge Sofia Elena Valdivia, in the Arona Court has been in charge of the Julian Jose tragedy since the start, and on Tuesday, she ruled that the case will be suspended provisionally, because she could find no criminal responsibility for the tragic event.

She said there could have been a multitude of reasons why the building collapsed, and, for this reason, no criminal responsibility could be placed.

The judge argued that the origin of the events could have been because the building was in an extremely poor condition,

Surveyors stated in their reports that they were aware of the poor quality of materials used. They also noticed poor workmanship, poor plastering, and said the building looked as though it was deteriorating.

The report was not used against any developers, because these were the materials used when it was being built.

For this reason, the judge insisted that there was an obligation by authorities for “rigorous controls”, when checking the stability of old buildings, and those which have been constructed poorly, because they pose a risk of damage.

“We cannot wait 50 years for these buildings to be legally checked,” she added.