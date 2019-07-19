Disability-card fraudster caught out by the police

A WOMAN has been served a denuncia by Santa Cruz Local Police for using a Blue Badge disability card fraudulently.

She had used the card to park her own vehicle in a designated disability space, and it was noticed by officers because it was in really poor condition.

When they took a closer look, they saw it was badly defaced, with the important details illegible.

The police were in the process of presenting the driver with a fine for parking her car incorrectly, when she began telling the officers that the card belonged to her partner, who was visiting a local doctor.

But the officers soon became aware that her story was wrong, because the card had been reported missing, only recently.

While they proceeded to question the card’s authenticity, her answers became inconsistent, and she then decided not to answer any more questions.

An official report was presented to the woman, who will now face a court for falsification of documents, as well as fraud.