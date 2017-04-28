Did you know …?

THERE are many different colours and patterns of cats’ coats, and it can be difficult to choose when adopting. But why does this happen, even within the same litter?

A female may mate with many different males when in season. Because each egg is fertilised separately, each kitten can, theoretically, have a different father.

Male kittens obtain both colour genes from their mother, so the males of a litter will always be either the same colour as their mother, or a different shade of their mother’s fur.

If the mother is multi-coloured, then just one of her shades may be passed on to her son. Female kittens, however, have a colour gene from each parent, so the female kittens in a litter will always be a combination of their mum and dad’s colours, although shades may vary.

It is only the immediate parents that affect coat colour, so there is no chance of two tabbies producing a ginger cat for example, and dominant colours cannot skip generations either, so a black cat must have had at least a partially-black mum or dad.

In addition, two long-haired parents cannot have a short-haired kitten, whereas a kitten’s pattern can be inherited from either parent. Nothing of this really matters though, as they are all gorgeous!

Kittens available for adoption

We have fluffy kittens of all different colours available for immediate adoption. We do not charge an adoption fee, but there is a contract of care to sign that you agree you will get its vaccinations and neutering done when old enough.

Many people do not want black kittens because they do not think they are “pretty”. To encourage adoption, we arrange, free-of-charge, the vaccinating, microchipping and neutering of black kittens.

If two kittens are adopted together, we will arrange the free vaccination, microchip and neutering of one of the kittens.

You can contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com. Or ring or WhatsApp Maria 646629129 (seven days a week, 9-6pm).

Our shop

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.